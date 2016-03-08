Report: Castillejo and Laxalt to arrive in Milano soon

AC Milan have been very active on the transfer market of late as Leonardo and Paolo Maldini have been working to improve Rino Gattuso's roster. The previous management had signed Pepe Reina, Ivan Strinic and Alen Halilovic all on free transfers. Since Leonardo joined the club, AC Milan have since added Gonzalo Higuain, Mattia Caldara, Tiemoue Bakayoko and are now ready to complete a double swoop for Samu Castillejo of Villarreal and Diego Laxalt of Genoa.



BOTH PLAYERS ARE EXPECTED IN ITALY SOON - Both deals are virtually closed as Castillejo will join Milan on a loan with an obligation to buy as he will cost Milan 18-19 million euros plus Carlos Bacca. As for Laxalt, he will cost Milan 3 million euros plus 4 million euros in add-ons and the fee that Genoa owed Milan for Lapadula (11 million euros). Both players should soon arrive in Milano as they will both undergo their medicals with the club tomorrow. Milan are seemingly still in the market for one last midfielder as the transfer window closes on Friday.