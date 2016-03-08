Report: Cavani to leave PSG for free in summer of 2020
02 November at 17:35French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran striker Edinson Cavani will leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2020, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Uruguay international is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based outfit and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be awarded an extension with the emergence of Mauro Icardi as the first-choice forward of the club.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Cavani is now looking set to leave the French giants in the summer of 2020 as a free agent.
