Report: Challenge between two Serie A clubs for Roma midfielder

Although the January window is just around the corner, Inter and Juventus are also preparing for the summer, always on the lookout for new opportunities to strengthen their respective squad. Both have set their sights on a Roma midfielder, according to a report.

The two clubs have been neck and neck in the Scudetto race so far this season, expected to remain in the top two positions until the end of the campaign. However, their rivalry will extend beyond this season, especially on the transfer market.

According to today's edition of Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), they have set their sights on Lorenzo Pellegrini, whose future with Roma remains uncertain. In fact, he has a release clause of €30mm, which the Giallorossi want to remove.