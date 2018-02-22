Report: Chelsea agree to Morata loan exit
12 May at 09:30Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Premier League giants Chelsea have given a green light to the idea of sending Alvaro Morata on loan to Juventus.
The 25-year-old Morata joined Chelsea from La Liga giants Real Madrid for a move in the region of 60 million pounds, but the Spaniard has not settled in since then, having struggled to find his feet in the Premier League. He has scored 11 times and has assisted six times in 30 appearances, but Morata has cut a frustrating figure, having failed to impress.
Tuttosport report that the Blues have accepted the idea of sending the striker out on loan, with Juventus set to express their willingness to sign him on a two-year long loan deal.
After the loan deal, the Old Lady will sign Morata on a permanent basis and will pay 15 million euros for the loan deal and will shell out 45 million euros when they sign him on a permanent basis. The total fee will be 60 million euros.
It is said that Morata would love returning to Juventus and this will make sure that handing him a salary would not be too much of a problem.
Juve's hopes of signing Morata would have increased since it was learnt that PSG will be subjected to FFP restrictions in the upcoming summer and the French giants will not be able to spend too much on players.
