Report: Chelsea approve Courtois sale
30 July at 21:58Chelsea now have a new coach as Maurizio Sarri took over from Antonio Conte a few weeks ago. Sarri already has a list of players that he wants as Chelsea will reportedly be making more changes before the end of the summer. One player who has been talked about a lot of late is Belgian star keeper Thibaut Courtois as his future is in heavy doubt.
According to the Daily Express, it seems like Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia reportedly told Courtois that he has their green light to leave the club this summer. Real Madrid have been after him for some time now as los blancos still have to find an agreement with the blues for Courtois. Time will tell as there should be more to come soon on this front.
French news outlet RMC Sport said that if Courtois does leave London soon, Jordan Pickford, Petr Cech and Alphonse Areola are the three likeliest candidates to replace him...
