Report: Chelsea are in talks with Real Madrid concerning Courtois and Hazard
17 July at 23:42It is not a secret that Real Madrid like Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard of Chelsea a lot. According to Sky Sport, it seems like Chelsea are now in talks with Real Madrid for the pair as Los Blancos are ready to sign both after selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
Still according to this report, it would take at least 160-170 million euros to get the pair as talks are ongoing. If the blues do sell both (especially Courtois), then they might decide to strongly go after Roma's Alisson who is close to Liverpool. The reds will have to act quickly as Chelsea like him a lot. Roma are currently looking to get close to 75 million euros for the Brazilian keeper as he certainly won't come cheap. There should be more news on this front in the coming days as the transfer market is set to heat up...
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments