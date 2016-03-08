Report: Chelsea bid of £34m rejected by French club for star striker
06 January at 15:15English Premier League giants Chelsea’s bid of £34 million for French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s star striker Moussa Dembele has been rejected, as per Sky Sports.
The London-based club have been in the market to sign a player who can strengthen their attacking unit for the rest of the campaign and identified the former Celtic striker as a perfect fit for the role.
As per the latest report, Lyon have rejected Chelsea’s bid of £34 million as they consider him unsellable, at least till the summer of 2020.
