Report: Chelsea could loan out full-back
20 June at 15:55Reports from England suggest that Premier League giants Chelsea are considering sending Davide Zappacosta on loan this summer, with Inter Milan already having approached the club for the Italian.
Zappacosta joined Chelsea last summer from Serie A side Torino for a fee in the region of 28 million euros. He has done well for the club since joining but has failed to become a regular at the club.
Sky Sports report that Chelsea are weighing up the possibility of loaning out Zappacosta this summer.
Inter are in the hunt for replacing Joao Cancelo and have already been linked with Zappacosta over the last few days.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
