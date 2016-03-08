Report: Chelsea eye defensive reinforcement
25 October at 10:10Englsih Premier League giants Chelsea are eyeing a defensive reinforcement in the summer of 2020, as per Sky Sport.
The Blues are currently going through an year-long transfer ban for signing minors from abroad, but as per the latest development, they are evaluating an approach for league rivals AFC Bournemouth’s defender Nathan Aké.
The Dutch international was Chelsea’s player and joined the Cherries from the London-based club in 2017 for a reported fee of £20 million.
