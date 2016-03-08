Report: Chelsea eye Juve target Isco in January
24 December at 13:20English Premier League outfit Chelsea are eyeing a move for Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Isco in the January transfer window, as per the Express cited by Metro.
The Spain international has been unable to cement his spot in the starting XI in the ongoing campaign with the emergence of young Fede Valverde.
As per the latest report, Chelsea—who have just seen their transfer ban reduced by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)—are looking to make a move for Isco—who has been linked with Italian Serie A giants Juventus in the past—in the mid-season transfer window in order to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
The 27-year-old has been at Real since the summer of 2013 when he moved from league rivals Malaga for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.
Since then, Isco has represented the Los Blancos in 290 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 48 goals along with providing 52 assists.
It is believed that Real will be willing to sell the 27-year-old for a reported transfer fee of £44 million.
