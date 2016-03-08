Report: Chelsea eye move for Bayern defender
06 January at 16:10English Premier League outfit Chelsea are interested in signing German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich’s star left-back David Alaba, as per the Mirror cited by Calciomercato.com.
The London-based club have been in the market to sign defensive reinforcements in order to bolster their squad for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, the Blues’ hierarchy areevaluating the possibility of making a move for Alaba whose current contract with the German champions is set to expire in the summer of 2021.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments