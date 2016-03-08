Report: Chelsea eye surprise bid for Griezmann

23 September at 18:10
English Premier League outfit Chelsea are eyeing a surprised bid for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s newly-signed striker Antoine Griezmann, as per Don Balon.

The French international has recently joined the Catalan giants in a deal worth of €120 million but has had a very difficult time at his new club.

Therefore, as per the latest report, Chelsea—who are hoping to see their transfer ban end in January—are ready to offer the Catalonia-based club €100 million for the former Atletico Madrid striker.

