Report: Chelsea eye surprise bid for Griezmann
23 September at 18:10English Premier League outfit Chelsea are eyeing a surprised bid for Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona’s newly-signed striker Antoine Griezmann, as per Don Balon.
The French international has recently joined the Catalan giants in a deal worth of €120 million but has had a very difficult time at his new club.
Therefore, as per the latest report, Chelsea—who are hoping to see their transfer ban end in January—are ready to offer the Catalonia-based club €100 million for the former Atletico Madrid striker.
