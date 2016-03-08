Report: Chelsea have interest in Roma's Florenzi
09 June at 20:10Chelsea didn't have a great season as Antonio Conte seems set to leave the club. The blues have been targeting Maurizio Sarri for weeks now but haven't been able to close a deal because of the Napoli coach's release clause. They will first have to find their new coach as they can then focus on the transfer window.
FLORENZI ON THEIR WISH-LIST - Alessandro Florenzi seems like he might leave Roma soon as Chelsea seemingly have interest in him. According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the giallorossi and Florenzi haven't been able to find an agreement on a contract renewal as the blues, Juve and Inter Milan all like him very much so.
Florenzi appeared in 45 games this season as he scored 2 goals and added 5 assists on the season. He is a very versatile player who can play all over the pitch. He has mostly been used as a right-back and a midfielder in Rome as time will tell...
