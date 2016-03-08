Report: Chelsea interested in Juve target
02 November at 19:20English Premier League outfit Chelsea are interested in signing German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund’s highly-rated winger Jadon Sancho, as per the Sun cited by Calciomercato.com.
The England international is one of the hottest property in European football and has attracted interested from the likes Italian Serie A giants Juventus and Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Chelsea are also interested in Sancho as they are looking for a replacement of departing wingers Willian and Pedro.
