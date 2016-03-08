Report: Chelsea interested in re-signing defender but unwilling to meet buyout clause
15 January at 09:45English Premier League outfit Chelsea are interested in re-singing a defender in the January transfer window, as per Sky Sports cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Blues have been struggling to keep clean sheets in the ongoing campaign which is why they are looking to bolster the defensive unit in January.
As per the latest report, Chelsea are interested in signing Bournemouth’s Nathan Ake but the London-based club are not willing to meet his €45 million buyout clause.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments