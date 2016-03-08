Report: Chelsea lead Liverpool in the race for Arsenal star
05 August at 19:00According to reports from British newspaper the Sunday Express, the race for Arsenal’s Welsh midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, is heating up – with both Chelsea and Liverpool reportedly interested, as well as suggestions that the midfielder could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Barcelona’s French starlet Ousmane Dembele to the Emirates Stadium.
However, the Sunday Express are now suggesting that Chelsea have taken the lead and are edging closer to a deal for Ramsey, whose contract with Arsenal expires next summer. To avoid a repeat of the situation that erupted around Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal could choose to sell now and avoid the disappointment of losing him on a free.
The reported offer that Chelsea are preparing is one of around €35 million, which could be enough to tempt Unai Emery to part with a player who perhaps has less of a place than before, with the signings of Lucas Torreira and Mattéo Guendouzi and the emergence of both Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Emile Smith-Rowe from the youth sector.
