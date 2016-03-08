According to Spanish outlet Sport , Cesc Fabregas has made up his mind in regards to his future with Chelsea, having received limited playing time as of late.

In fact, as stated by the report, Fabregas is not happy with how things are developing under new manager Maurizio Sarri. As his contract expires in June, he is now seriously considering the possibility of leaving the Stamford Bridge, maybe even in January.

As previously reported by the English press, Milan are interested in the Spaniard's services, given that the transfer fee would be zero. Manager Gattuso has requested a midfielder to strengthen the squad, and Fabregas could be the perfect signing for this Milan side, adding some much-needed experience.

It remains to be seen if a move will be made already in January, as Milan are on the lookout for a midfielder as soon as possible. Given that Fabregas' contract expires next summer, Chelsea could decide to let him go for a small transfer fee.

For more news, please visit our homepage.