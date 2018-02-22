Report: Chelsea meets with Blanc as talks stall with Napoli for Sarri
29 May at 22:18Chelsea have had a difficult season as Antonio Conte is set to leave the club in the coming days. The Blues have been very close to Maurizio Sarri it has been a week now but the Italian coache's release clause has been stalling a deal.
Chelsea seemingly do not want to pay for this fee as it seems like a deal could break down between the Blues and Maurizio Sarri because of this (Chelsea believe that the fee to be excessive).
Napoli boss Aurelio De Laurentiis clearly said that he wasn't going to give anyone discounts on the Maurizio Sarri front even if Napoli have already hired their new coach Carlo Ancelotti. As France Football have reported (via via FootballItalia), Chelsea are now looking elsewhere as Marina Granovskaia met with ex-PSG boss Laurent Blanc recently. Blanc did coach PSG and the French national football team but he has been without a job for two years now...
