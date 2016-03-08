Report: Chelsea risk a transfer ban, the latest
28 January at 21:15According to the Guardian (via IlBianconero), it seems like Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea could receive a transfer ban for improper signings. A similar ban has already been handed out to teams like FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in the past. Juventus are closely looking at the situation because the Blues acquired Higuain on a loan with an option to buy. If a transfer ban is in fact handed out, could Higuain return to Juventus?
MORE THAN 100 YOUNGSTERS - This all started a year ago as Fifa decided to investigate in a close manner 100 different cases of youngsters that were acquired by Chelsea in the past (all of whom are under 18 years old). It remains to be seen if these additions were made in a proper manner.
HIGUAIN CASE - Gonzalo Higuain joined Chelsea from Juve a few days ago on a loan as the blues have an option to extend the loan at the end of the season or even make the deal a permanent one. Even if Chelsea do receive a ban in weeks to come this wouldn't affect the Higuain signing but it would perhaps mean that the Argentine would have to return to the bianconeri at the end of the season. More to come on the matter...
