Report: Chelsea's move for Lewandowski can spark Willian move to Man Utd
22 May at 19:10Reports from British newspaper Daily Telegraph suggest that Chelsea are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and it could lead to Willian moving to Manchester United.
Alvaro Morata is told to be willing to leave Chelsea for Juventus and if that happens, the Blues will look to sign Lewandowski, who has drawn strong links with a move away from Bayern Munich, with Real Madrid too interested in signing him.
If Chelsea do sign Lewandowski though, Manchester United target Willian could well seal a switch to Old Trafford.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
