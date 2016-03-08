Report: Chelsea's plan to sign Mauro Icardi
31 May at 15:30
Chelsea have a plan to bring Mauri Icardi to Stamford Bridge, as former Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri most likely will be the Blues new manager, according to Corriere Dello Sport.
However, with the issues of Conte's termination, as well as Sarri's release clause, it's no surprise that an agreement will be difficult. Chelsea's owner Abramovich may be very rich, but when it comes to the budget, he doesn't waste any money.
Juventus are also interested in the Argentine, having offered €40m plus Higuain. However, it seems that Inter don't want to sell him, but as we know, they wouldn't be able to stop negotiations if a club pays the release clause, as in Chelsea's case.
