Chelsea are considering a new option to take over as Sporting director, according to the Standard.

It’s a surprise name, too: Michael Ballack!

Michael Emenalo left in November to join Monaco, but Ballack has never performed such a role, mainly working as a pundit since he retired in 2012.

The role has been effectively held by Marina Granovskaia, who is more of a managing director, but who didn’t want to be rushed into a decision.

The Belletti option was considered if Luis Enrique would join the club.

The Blues may have other priorities at the moment, as they have been linked to Maurizio Sarri of Napoli.

The Pensioners are set to part with Antonio Conte in the coming days if such a move comes through.

The former German international netted 25 goals for the Blues in 166 games between 2006 and 2010, and is being considered alongside Juliano Belletti and Luis Campos, who holds the same post at Lille.