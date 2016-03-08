Report: Chelsea slap €8m price tag on Inter target
24 November at 20:45It's no secret that Inter are looking to strengthen their attack in January, as Antonio Conte doesn't have a proper backup for Romelu Lukaku at his disposal. In recent days, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri.
According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Stamford Bridge side have slapped an €8m price tag on the French striker, whose contract expires in the summer. However, Inter are in no hurry to make a decision, ready to evaluate all the options on the table.
