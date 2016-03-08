Report: Chelsea slap €8m price tag on Inter target

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, the Stamford Bridge side have slapped an €8m price tag on the French striker, whose contract expires in the summer. However, Inter are in no hurry to make a decision, ready to evaluate all the options on the table.

It's no secret that Inter are looking to strengthen their attack in January, as Antonio Conte doesn't have a proper backup for Romelu Lukaku at his disposal. In recent days, Chelsea's Olivier Giroud has been heavily linked with the Nerazzurri.