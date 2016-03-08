Report: Chelsea, United, Milan send scouts to observe a young Verona starlet

AC Milan took on Cagliari yesterday in the Italian Serie A as this was a big game for both clubs. This was also Zlatan Ibrahimovic's first start for Milan since signing for the rossoneri a couple of weeks ago. The rossoneri ended up winning by a 0-2 score line as Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao scored for Milan. This was a big win for the rossoneri as coach Pioli will surely keep using the 4-4-2 lineup. This means that payers like Piatek and Suso could soon leave the club as the rossoneri will likely go through a mini-revolution.MILAN, JUVE AND EPL CLUBS INTERESTED IN KUMBULLA - According to Sky Sport (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like if Milan, Juve, Man United, Chelsea (as well as other clubs too) have all sent scouts to watch Marash Kumbulla (born in 2000) during the Verona-Genoa game. The youngster has impressed as many top clubs have their eyes on him. More to come on the matter....