Report: Chelsea willing to sell Inter target in January
07 November at 11:55English Premier League outfit Chelsea are willing to sell three players in the January transfer window, as per Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com.
The report stated that the London-based club will let striker Olivier Giroud, winger Pedro and left-back Marcos Alonso leave the club in the mid-season transfer window if a sizeable offer arrive.
Giroud has been linked with Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past who are looking to sign a backup for first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.
