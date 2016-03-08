Report: Chelsea willing to sell Inter target in January

07 November at 11:55
English Premier League outfit Chelsea are willing to sell three players in the January transfer window, as per Telegraph cited by Calciomercato.com.

The report stated that the London-based club will let striker Olivier Giroud, winger Pedro and left-back Marcos Alonso leave the club in the mid-season transfer window if a sizeable offer arrive.

Giroud has been linked with Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the recent past who are looking to sign a backup for first-choice striker Romelu Lukaku.

