Report: Chelsea yet to trigger Sarri’s release clause
14 May at 14:00According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper La Repubblica, no one has triggered Maurizio Sarri’s €8 million release clause, despite rumours continuing to link him with a switch to Premier League giants Chelsea.
The Blues will almost certainly dispense with the services of Antonio Conte, regardless of whether they win the FA Cup final against Manchester United on Saturday. Indeed, Sarri is one of the contenders to replace the former Juventus and Italy coach at Stamford Bridge.
Meanwhile, Sarri is set to meet with Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis this week with a view to resolving his future one way or another. The 59-year-old hopes to receive guarantees on the club’s plan for the forthcoming transfer window before committing his future to them.
The likes of Unai Emery, Marco Giampaolo and Paulo Fonseca have all been linked with succeeding Sarri, should he opt to seek a new challenge abroad, with Ligue 1 side Monaco also said to be interested in securing his services.
(La Repubblica)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
