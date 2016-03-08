Report: Chiellini's future at Juventus - the situation

As reported by Tuttosport ( via Calciomercato.com ), the defender is studying to become a director for when he decides to hang up his booths. Furthermore, now that he has the time, he is also following the current Bianconeri management very closely, eager to learn more.

Chiellini has never hidden the desire to work for Juventus after his career as a player ends, and it looks like it might materialize after the season. Barzagli retired in the summer and has since re-joined the club in a coaching role, working with the defenders.

In other words, the Bianconeri captain should have no issues with finding a role that suits him within the club, as his experience will be important for the Juve environment.