Report: Chiesa returns to Fiorentina after successful meeting with Commisso

Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina’s star winger Federico Chiesa has returned to the club after a successful meeting with the owner Rocco B. Commisso, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com The 22-year-old was reportedly unsettled at the club in the recent past as he was looking for an exit in the upcoming transfer windows.However, as per the latest report, Chiesa’s meeting with club owner Commisso went really well and he has joined La Viola in a much better mood.