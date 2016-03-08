Report: Chievo interested in signing Torino forward in January
03 January at 09:35Italian Serie B club Chievo Verona are interested in signing Serie A outfit Torino’s striker Simone Edera in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Gialloblu are currently involved in a battle to seal their return to the Italy’s top-division for the next season and for this reason they are trying to bolster the attacking unit.
As per the latest report, Chievo’s hierarchy have identified the 22-year-old as a perfect fit and are looking to make a move for him in the mid-season transfer window.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments