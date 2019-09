Report: City to make move for Inter’s Skiniar in January

English Premier League giants Manchester City will make a move for Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window.The current defending champions in England are having a hard time in the defensive unit following an injury to Aymeric Laporte who is expected to miss up to six months of football.City clearly missed their number one centre-back in a surprise 3-2 defeat to Norwich and therefore, as per Daily Mail , the Premier League giants are likely to make a move for Inter’s Skriniar in the January transfer window.