Report: City to make move for Inter’s Skiniar in January
17 September at 09:31English Premier League giants Manchester City will make a move for Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar in the January transfer window.
The current defending champions in England are having a hard time in the defensive unit following an injury to Aymeric Laporte who is expected to miss up to six months of football.
City clearly missed their number one centre-back in a surprise 3-2 defeat to Norwich and therefore, as per Daily Mail, the Premier League giants are likely to make a move for Inter’s Skriniar in the January transfer window.
