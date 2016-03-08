According to Sky Sport, it seems like Rocco Commisso is on the verge of acquiring AC Milan as a deal could occur as soon as today\tomorrow. Commisso made Yonghong Li a 500 million euros offer (plus the guarantee to cover the 380 million euros debt towards hedge fund Elliott management). It seems like talks are in an advanced stage as Yonghong Li could retain 15-20% of the club. More to come....