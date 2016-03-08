It is not a secret that Rocco Commisso wants to acquire AC Milan (as he and his advisors confirmed themselves). A deal was said to be close, then off and now very close again. According to the latest reports, it seems like Commisso is in fact confident he can close a deal very soon to acquire Milan.According to L'Oracolo Rossonero (who is a pretty reliable source when it comes to AC Milan), a deal is inches away as Rocco Commisso could already be in Milan on Monday July 2nd 2018 for the official presentation. Take it with a grain of salt but it does in fact seem that a deal is inching closer and closer. To view the original tweet, click on our gallery section right here on Calciomercato.com. Milan fans are certainly hoping to get some clarity soon on the matter. More to come ...