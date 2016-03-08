Report: Conte 'booked' by Inter but players want Spalletti to stay

Luciano Spalletti's Inter Milan team will face Frosinone today and will look to confirm the improved form of the Nerazzurri from the past weeks. Meanwhile, his future at the San Siro remains uncertain, with the club leadership observing the coaching market for potential replacements.



According to Repubblica, Antonio Conte was already 'booked' by the Inter management but his arrival cannot yet be considered a certainty.



The main reason for this is that a large part of the locker room is on Spalletti's side and would like him to stay. The main protagonists of this 'movement' are Radja Nainggolan, Samir Handanovic and Matteo Politano who have, on several occasions and at different times, defender Spalletti and stressed his merits.



For this reason, nothing is certain and the future of the Inter bench is unsure as of now, with Spalletti possibly getting confirmation from Marotta and co, especially if he ends the season in third place.