Report: Conte candidate to replace Gattuso at AC Milan

Antonio Conte remains one of the candidates to replace Rino Gattuso at AC Milan. The former Chelsea manager is being linked with a return to Serie A where Roma and Inter are also interested in securing his services.



Juventus, however, are also being linked with hiring their former boss, should Max Allegri decide to leave the club at the end of the season.



According to Sky Sport, Conte is one of the candidates of Leonardo and Allegri for the bench of AC Milan as the job of Rino Gattuso may not be safe even in case of Champions League qualification.