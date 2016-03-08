Report: Conte could make his Serie A return sooner than later...
24 September at 23:35Antonio Conte had a lot of success with Chelsea in his first season at the club (as he won the English premier league title). Even so, things turned sour last season as he was recently let go of his position. Conte is currently taking a bit of time off as he is a free-agent but this could change soon. Could a return to the Italian Serie A be on the cards?
According to La Stampa (via IlBianconero), the ex-Juve coach is very high on Roma's wish-list as Di Francesco's club have been struggling a lot so far this season. Another club who like him a lot is AC Milan as they have also started this season pretty slowly. With Di Francesco and Gattuso's futures in doubt, Antonio Conte is a hot candidate as he can surely make his Serie A return sooner rather than later.
