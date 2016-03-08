Report: Conte is "one of the favorites" to take over from Mourinho at United

There has been a lot of talk about José Mourinho and Paul Pogba's futures with Manchester United as there seems to be a lot of tension between one another. Antonio Conte is currently a fee-agent as he was let go of his coaching position at Chelsea (Maurizio Sarri is now in charge). It seems like Conte is viewed as one of the favorites to replace Mourinho if the Portuguese is released from his position in the near future.



POGBA OVER MOURINHO? - Reports in England have stated that the Manchester United management would prefer losing Mourinho than having to sell Pogba. As Calciomercato.com sources have said, Antonio Conte would likely be open to the idea of joining the Red Devils if the opportunity presents itself. Time will tell as it seems very possible that either Mourinho or Paul Pogba will leave the club in the coming months. More to come as you can visit Calciomercato.com for more news on the matter...