Report: Conte’s former assistant interested in luring AC Milan flop to Russia
12 May at 13:25According to the latest reports from Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, Spartak Moscow are weighing up the possibility of making a bid for AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinić during this summer’s transfer window.
The Russian Premier League side are likely to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League group stage, and will therefore be looking to strengthen their squad accordingly over the course of the next few months.
Currently coached by Massimo Carrera, who assisted Antonio Conte during his spells in charge of Juventus and Italy, FCSM may look to take advantage of the fact that the Rossoneri will need to sell some players if they want to strengthen their squad and comply with UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations.
Indeed, should the Croatian internationalist make the move to the Russian capital, he may well team up with two former Diavolo players in Luiz Adriano and Mario Pašalić.
