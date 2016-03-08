Report: Conte’s outburst ‘annoyed’ Inter’s hierarchy
07 November at 09:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte’s outburst for lack of squad depth has ‘annoyed’ the club’s hierarchy, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 50-year-old was fuming after the Milan-based club suffered a defeat in their recent UEFA Champions League fixture against German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday with a 3-2 score line despite having a two-goal advantage at the half-time.
That defeat effectively put Inter out of Europe’s elite club competition as they just have four points from first four matches and now have to win their remaining two matches in order to have some hopes of making it to the next stage.
Talking after the match, Conte criticised the club’s hierarchy for lack of planning which led to lack of squad depth.
However, as per the latest report, Inter’ CEO Giuseppe Marotta is ‘annoyed’ with the outburst of the former Chelsea manager following the defeat which leave things very tensed in Milan.
