Report: Conte wants Giroud at Inter; meeting with agent scheduled
18 November at 16:30
With the January window just around the corner, Inter are at work to identify possible solutions for the attack, as Antonio Conte has requested an alternative to Romelu Lukaku. By the looks of it, the Nerazzurri have found their ideal signing, according to a report.
As stated on the French TV program Téléfoot (Via FCInternNews.it), Conte believes that Olivier Giroud is the perfect backup to Romelu Lukaku, who simply can't play every game. The Frenchman has had little game at Chelsea and could leave in January.
Giroud is keen on securing a spot in France's squad for the Euros next summer and he will have to play more consistently to do so, per the report. Therefore, a transfer is very likely and he has even scheduled a meeting with his agents.
In the coming days, as the report continues, the meeting should take place. The parties are expected to make a decision on the future, before putting it into action. Meanwhile, Inter are keeping a close eye on the situation.
