Report: Conte wants Spurs defender at San Siro
28 October at 11:50Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is eager to sign English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s veteran defender Jan Vertonghen, as per Sky Italia cited by Sportsmole.co.uk.
The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and is unlikely to sign an extension.
As per the latest report, Conte is a big fan of Vertonghen and is keen to acquire the services of the 32-year-old—either in January or in the summer as a free agent.
