Report: contract renewal close for Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi
15 August at 18:45According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, a contract renewal for Mauro Icardi at Inter Milan is just one step away. Icardi is 25-years-old and tied with Ciro Immobile as Serie A top scorer last season.
Despite the odd rumour this summer, that Icardi could leave Inter Milan in favour of a move to Real Madrid or Juventus, the Argentine looks to tie his future to the club, as Inter prepare for their return to the UEFA Champions League; after narrowly beating Lazio to 4th place with final day drama at the end of last season.
Corriere dello Sport’s reports indicate that the contacts between Inter Milan and Mauro Icardi’s entourage have been positive over recent weeks and the final push to get the contract wrapped up could come as the transfer window winds to a close.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments