Report: Coutinho's Inter return can be the key for Lautaro to Barcelona
20 March at 18:00The interest of Barcelona in Lautaro Martinez is well known. The Inter Milan attacker is Lionel Messi's 'protege' and the Argentinian phenomenon would be happy to play together with him also in Spain after having done it successfully in the national team.
The Nerazzurri have set their asking price for El Toro at 150 million euros, despite the fact that he has a 111 million release clause valid from July 1 to 15. For their part, Barcelona have a lot to offer in return in addition to a significant cash outlay. Abidal could put Philippe Coutinho on the plate, a player who represents, still today, one of the greatest regrets of Inter's sporting director Piero Ausilio.
According to Tuttosport (via goal.com), the Brazilian could arrive at the San Siro to fill the shoes of Lautaro and Alexis Sanchez, who is destined to return to Manchester United. The player is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bavarians are unlikely to pay the 120 million required to buy him outright.
Barcelona could agree to give Inter Coutinho on loan, perhaps even for two years, to make Lautaro Martinez' departure less painful than expected. The costs would be moderate thanks to the Argentine's sacrifice and Conte would find a capable player in his team.
