Report: Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus hinges on Real Madrid’s pursuit of Neymar
08 July at 20:50According to the latest reports from Sport, the deal to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus from Real Madrid hinges on one key external factor. That factor? A proposed deal to bring Neymar to Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain.
The reports suggest that Neymar could be ready to fly to Madrid from Paris, as Perez is eager to have a quality replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo ready before he gives the go-ahead to the deal.
Juventus fans will be eager to follow the developments regarding Ronaldo’s move to Turin, whilst keeping an eye on Neymar as the deal that could unlock the Old Lady’s mega-transfer.
Sport’s reports suggest that Neymar has given PSG a demand if he is to stay in the French capital. This demand is that Paris Saint-Germain sign Luis Suarez in place of Edinson Cavani, a deal which could stretch the purse strings of a PSG already under investigation for breaching financial fair play regulations.
@snhw_
