Report: David Luiz isn't happy with his Chelsea situation as he wants a move to Arsenal

At 32 years old, David Luiz doesn't seem to be in Frank Lampard's Chelsea plans. The Brazilian defender received an offer from Arsenal as it seems like he reportedly refused to take part in Chelsea's training session today because he would like to join the gunners. There isn't much time left as Arsenal have till tomorrow to try and pull off a deal for the Chelsea defender.



Let's not forget that Laurent Koscielny left Arsenal for Bordeaux as the gunners would like to make a last minute defensive reinforcement. David Luiz's Chelsea contract will only expire in 2021 but as we said, he doesn't seem to be in the blues' plans at the moment as he reportedly asked the Chelsea management to be sold. Kurt Zouma and Andreas Christensen seem to have Lampard's faith but is it enough to let a player like David Luiz leave? Time will tell as we will soon find out David Luiz's future....