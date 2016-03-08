Report: De Ligt open to Barcelona transfer - the stance of Juventus
26 April at 14:30Juventus and Barcelona are probing the ground ahead of the summer transfer window. This is what has emerged in recent day, reported by multiple media outlets as the clubs work to find beneficial solutions amid the Coronavirus effect on their respective budget.
Today's edition of Mundo Deportivo (via Calciomercato.com) relaunches the name of Matthijs De Ligt, who was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona before he decided to join Juventus instead. Now, though, the player's position has reportedly changed.
Compared to a year ago, he's more open to the idea of a Barcelona transfer, ready to reconsider if needed. However, of course, Juventus are not exactly on the same page. After paying around €85m for the defender last summer, they want to keep him.
After all, De Ligt is still a player that can improve even more, although he's already at a very high level. Therefore, they have no intention of selling him.
