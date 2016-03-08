Report: De Rossi to start against AC Milan in direct clash for Champions League

01 February at 12:15
The return of the captain at the most difficult moment. Next Sunday, Daniele De Rossi is expected to play against AC Milan from the first minute of the match after three months out of action, suffering from an inflammation of his cartilage.

Di Francesco wanted to manage the return with greater caution but with the absence of Nzonzi and Cristante as a result of a suspension, there is no way out. If the doctors give the go-ahead, De Rossi will be in the field from the beginning, with Lorenzo Pellegrini at his side.

