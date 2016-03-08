Report: Destro edge closer to Genoa return
03 January at 13:30Striker Mattia Destro is edging closer to a return to Italian Serie A outfit Genoa, as per Il Resto Del Carlino cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Rossoblu are in desperate need of a striker to turn things around on the domestic front where they are involved in a relegation battle.
As per the latest report, Destro is looking set to join Genoa and the only thing which is missing from the final deal is a €2.5 million payment to AS Roma which they are supposed to receive after inserting a clause at the time of the 28-year-old’s departure which guaranteed them a certain amount of the agreed deal in case the Italy international will change clubs in the future.
However, the report further stated that the obstacle is likely to be removed in the near future and that deal is to be concluded in a couple of days.
Previously, Destro has spent a single season with Genoa in 2010-11 where he managed to score two goals in 16 league appearances.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments