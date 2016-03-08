Report: Distance between Inter and Brozovic; Liverpool remain interested

The current contract, which will expire in 2022, has a release clause of €60m which can be exercised in July. Inter are thus working to close the negotiations with Brozovic for a new deal, which won't have a release clause or perhaps a much higher one.

The midfielder currently earns about €3.5m per year plus bonuses and is asking for a salary of €6m per year in the new deal. Inter, on the other hand, have put a two-year extension (until 2024) on the table but only with a salary of €4.5m plus bonuses per year.

In the end, the parties could meet somewhere in the middle, although the release clause is still something they need to resolve. Inter are keen on removing it, as mentioned, and by doing so it would give Brozovic's agent more leverage to negotiate a high salary.