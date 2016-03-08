According to Sky Sport, Gigio Donnarumma is still on PSG's radar. Even if PSG signed Gigi Buffon (and they also have Trapp and Areola), they still like the young Italian keeper very much so. Can a deal be found in the coming days? It seems practically impossible but maybe in the future, the French club could come back an ask informations on him. In the mean time, Donnarumma and Pepe Reina will be Milan's no1 and no2 keepers.