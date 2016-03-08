Report: Dortmund eye Milan’s Rodriguez
21 October at 12:15German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a move for Italian Serie A outfit AC Milan’s full-back Ricardo Rodriguez, as per ESPN cited by Sportsmole.
The Milan-based club are currently having a hard time managing their financial situation and are likely to sell few of their players in the upcoming transfer window.
As per the latest report, Dortmund are aware of Milan’s financial situation and are likely to make a move for the 27-year-old in the January transfer window.
